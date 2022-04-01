REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - If you're looking for a medium energy dog, the Delaware Humane Association says Tennessee could be your guy. The three-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Heeler Black Lab Mix came from the southern state he's named for.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says Tennessee loves to go on walks.
"Sometimes he can be a little stubborn heading back towards the kennel, but I've been playing a game called "Find It" with him, so I'll toss a treat five to ten feet ahead of him and tell him to go find it and he'll sniff his way to find the treat and we'll finally make our way back to the kennel," Dempsey says.
Dempsey says Tennessee keeps his kennel very clean and can usually be found napping and relaxing on his bed.
