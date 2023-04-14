GEORGETOWN, Del. - Barney Butter came to Brandywine Valley SPCA as a stray. He's about a year old and eligible for a playgroup adoption event this weekend.
Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas says Barney Butter quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite. He's super social with people of all ages and dogs.
BVSPCA is hosting a playgroup adoption event April 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Barney Butter is eligible to participate in that event at the Georgetown Campus.
"I think it displays the playstyle that some of our dogs have that might match others in the home," Thomas says. "Also, it just helps see them outside of a super stressful environment that is the shelter at times. Their personalities definitely show more."
BVSPCA says adopters should bring their dogs to meet the dogs in the playgroup.
