REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Humane Association says 12-year-old Tucker was surrendered to them when his previous owner's health issues prevented them from taking care of him.
"He is interested in making dog friends," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "He could live with another dog and somebody who just wants a companion in the house, but might not have the time or the energy to go on a lot of adventures with him. He doesn't need that anymore. He's just looking for a cozy place to take his naps, maybe a spot in the sun for an afternoon nap here and there."
DHA says Tucker is a mellow, wonderful walker and the staff and volunteers enjoy his company.
Tucker is eligible for DHA's Easter Adoption Special that runs through Saturday, April 16th. The adoption fee is 50 percent off for all adult dogs 1-year-old and older who weigh 25 pounds.
Click here to adopt.