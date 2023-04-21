REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Linda is a happy four-month-old puppy at the Humane Animal Partners. She could be a great match for a family looking for a small dog.
Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley says Linda came in with her sister, Gina and is a dog-friendly dog.
"She's listed as a Terrier mix," McKinley says. "Anybody's guess is a good one. I just hope that the adopter decides to do a DNA test and comes back to let us know."
Humane Animal Partners is holding a low-cost vaccine clinic on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It's a first come, first served event.
Click here to adopt.