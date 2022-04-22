GEORGETOWN, Del. - Billie arrived to the Brandywine Valley SPCA on Saturday. She came in on a rescue flight from BVSPCA's partner shelter in Louisiana.
"Since I've known her she just seems really cuddly," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "She's still got a lot of kitten energy. She's only a year old. She definitely likes to play with her toys, so for the most part I've just been cuddling with her, getting all of her fur all over me too, but it's fun!"
Billie is eligible for an Earth Day Adoption promotion that runs through April 24th, 2022. Adult cats are $25 off and adult dogs are $100 off.
Franqui says kitten season hasn't popped off just yet, but that BVSPCA has resources available for anyone who finds stray kittens.
