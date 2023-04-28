GEORGETOWN, Del. - Gypsy is a five-year-old dog who came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA after being rescued from tornadoes in the south.
"She could be great for any family," says BVSPCA Director of Communications Sara Smith. "We know that she's been around kids. She's been around other dogs. She's super calm, and loves to do tricks."
Gypsy knows "paw" and will stand on her hind legs for treats.
Gypsy is eligible for an upcoming adoption special, in which fees will be waived.
"We're taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation adoption event," Smith says.
"It's 350 shelters in 45 states and we're taking part. It'll be zero adoption fee for all large adult dogs, like Gypsy, May 2 -14 at all of our locations."
