REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Puppies usually get adopted fairly fast from animal shelters, but Lilo has been searching for her Stitch for months at the Delaware Humane Association. Her adoption fee is 50 percent off in hopes of helping her leap onto the path to a forever home before she grows up anymore in the shelter.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says Lilo is a five-month-old Hound Mix that came up from one of DHA's transports from the south.
"She does know some basic obedient skills already as well," Dempsey says. "She has just been with us for way too long as an adorable puppy, so her adoption fee, we've actually cut in half, so she has a reduced fee from the normal puppy adoption fee, but she is spayed, she's up-to-date on her vaccinations she's microchipped, so she is ready to go home."
Dempsey says Lilo is about 30 pounds and will likely only grow to be a medium sized dog. She is looking for a home that can match all of her energy.
DHA has a low-cost vaccination clinic at a its Rehoboth location Sunday, May 1st, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon. It's first come first serve and it's an opportunity for people to get their pets vaccinated, microchipped, or boosted since a lot of local veterinarians are backed up on appointments.
