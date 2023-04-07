REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kiaran recently came to Humane Animal Partners on a transport from the south. He's about six months old and is friendly to everyone he meets.
"I don't think he's ever lived in a home, so he'll need some general guidance is what the rules are of the home," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "We know how to ask to go out when he needs to and what the feeding routine is and things like that. He's been super friendly with everybody. We've introduced him to dogs, people, and we know he would make a wonderful family pet."
Humane Animal Partners is teaming up with Dewey Beer Company for the month of April. Tips from the Harbeson location will be donated to the shelter. A Barks and Brews event will be held on Monday, April 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Harbeson location. McKinley says adoptable dogs will be present. 20% of proceeds will go to Humane Animal Partners that day.
HAP is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic on April 22. Vaccines and microchips will be available to people who need to get their pets up to date. The clinic is first-come-first-serve and runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center.
Click here to adopt.