GEORGETOWN, Del. - 7-month-old Vannak arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA with his siblings, some of which have already been adopted.
Yasmine Franqui with BVSPCA says Vannak is a snuggle bug and sweet as pie. The organization says anyone interested in adopting him or another pup should bring all of their family members and potential pet siblings to the shelter for a meet and greet.
BVSPCA says there are still a lot of spots open in Dover for its upcoming Critter Camp. Tuesday is the end of the early bird sign up special. Camps welcome kids ages 7-9 and 10-12 to learn about pet care and hear from a variety of guest speakers.
Click here for Critter Camp dates and registration.
Click here to adopt a pet like Vannak.