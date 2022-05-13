REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Ragna is a one-year, seven-month old Black Lab mix that came to the Delaware Humane Association on a transport from the south. DHA says he actually came up with his brother, who has already been adopted.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says Ragna is a medium to high energy dog.
"He's really opened up to the people that he knows and loves," Dempsey says. "He gets excited to go out for his walks and come into the play yard and play around, but at first he might be a little bit reserved in in meeting people."
If you want to adopt, Dempsey says fill out the adoption questionnaire, indicate that you're interested in Ragna and that you'd like to come in and meet him.
Dempsey says a lot of potential pet parents have been calling asking about kitten season.
"I just want to let everybody know that they are on their way," Dempsey says. "We actually have a mama cat four one week old kittens here with us now that we're taking care of, but they'll be ready in a couple of weeks and I would imagine that we'll have some kittens available for adoption within another week or two."
Click here for the adoption questionnaire.