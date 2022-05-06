GEORGETOWN, Del. - Ripley is a 1 year old Boston terrier mix. She's up for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus.
"She is as sweet as it gets," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "Ripley, like some of our other companions, came to us in need. We nursed her to health, gave her all the affection and love and she's become one spectacular girl."
BVSPCA says Ripley is dog friendly and would do well in any home even with children.
Click here to adopt pets like Ripley.