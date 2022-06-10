REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Michael is a Black Lab mix at the Delaware Humane Association. He is just under 6-years-old. He overcame a difficult background and is now awaiting a forever home.
"He was actually abandoned on a property," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "He is missing some teeth now because of that history, but he doesn't let that slow him down."
Dempsey says Michael would do good with a quiet dog sibling in the house and that he's great on walks.
"He's a good adventure buddy I'd say, low to medium energy, but he would do do great in a home that likes to be outside, maybe sitting on the porch relaxing but he also wants to come in and and chill and binge your favorite TV shows at the end of the day," Dempsey says.
DHA has a Paws for Summer adoption special running through June 21st. If you adopt a pet, you get to spin a prize wheel for items from leashes and collars to gas cards.
Click here to adopt.