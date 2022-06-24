REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kuch of the Delaware Humane Association is an active two and a half year old Boxer mix who loves everyone he meets.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Diretor Leigh Dempsey says Kuch is the second longest resident at the shelter.
"He loves going on walks, he loves jumping in our little doggy pool that we have in our play yard," Dempsey says. "We do think he'd probably prefer to be the only dog in the home, but he does have dog friends, so its not out of the question."
DHA has extended its "Paws 4 Summer" adoption special through Saturday. Those who adopt a pet like Kuch will get to spin a prize wheel to win waived adult pet adoption fees, cat carriers, DHA swag, and more.
DHA is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"Anybody needing to update their dog or cat with vaccines such as rabies or distemper, come on in and get your pet updated with the shots that they need," Dempsey says.
Click here for details about the vaccine clinic.
Click here to adopt.