GEORGETOWN, Del. - Pike of the Brandywine Valley SPCA is an 8 month-old Australian Kelpie.
Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui says Pike loves other dogs, kids, cuddles and treats! Her previous owner says she is housetrained.
The adoption fee for pets at all BVSPCA shelters will be reduced to $35 during the Mega Adoption Event on June 25th and 26th.
BVSPCA has plans to take in a rescue flight of 700 animals on the Wednesday leading up to the Mega Adoption.
The event comes at a time when BVSPCA says shelters across the country are seeing adoptions slow down as more people go back to the office or start summer activities.
Click here to see Pike and all of BVSPCA's adoptables.