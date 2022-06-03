GEORGETOWN, Del. - Night is one of 36 cats that arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown campus after being rescued from a cruelty case. Night is 2-years-old.
"He's definitely a snuggly cat," says BVSPCA Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "Anyone who walks into our cat room, he's the first one to greet you."
Franqui recommends new cat owners do a little bit of research on rescuing cats, especially cats that come from harder conditions.
"If you come to our shelter, we have an entire room just for them," Franqui says. "They're all super affectionate, super sweet and will not leave you alone."
Franqui says stay tuned for more details on BVSPCA's Mega Adoption Event later in June.
Click here to adopt Night or one of his pals that made the same journey to BVSPCA.