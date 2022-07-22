REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kuch of the Delaware Humane Association has been a Coastal Pet of the Week Before. He is still searching for a forever home and has been since January.
Despite a months-long and counting search for a forever family, Kuch is a happy dog. The two and a half year old Boxer mix loves everyone he meets.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says his favorite thing is to run through puddles and splash around.
DHA notes that pet parents and those looking to adopt should be aware of how to keep them safe during the summer heat.
"Especially with this humidity and the sun beating down, limited exposure is best 10 to 15 minutes at most a couple times a day." Dempsey says. "Make sure there's fresh water outside plenty of shade and give them lots of breaks if you are out on a walk."
