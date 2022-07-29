GEORGETOWN, Del. - Mia is a 4-year-old domestic longhair cat at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
"She passed my snuggle test," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "She loved being held and cuddled which tells me she will make the perfect pet for anyone looking for a more mild-mannered and calm cat."
Mia is eligible for BVSPCA's Super Pets for Super Prices Adoption Promotion, which ends Sunday, July 31st. Adoption fees for all large adult dogs and adult cats have been reduced to the super price of $0.
