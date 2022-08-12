GEORGETOWN, Del. - Levi is a tiny orange two-month old medium hair kitten at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui offers up advice for bringing home a new kitten.
"Make sure they have a lot of toys, a lot of comfortable spaces for them to adjust to their new home, but be ready for them to be a little rambunctious and playful because they will adjust quickly," she says.
BVSPCA is running its "Lord of Ringworm" adoption promotion through Sunday, August 14th. Levi does not have ringworm and does not qualify for the special. All kittens that are ringworm positive have waived adoption fees.
Facts about ringworm from BVSPCA:
- It's very treatable and curable.
- It’s not actually a worm, it’s a skin fungus.
- Treatment is topical ointment and 1-2 sponge baths with a dip.
- If treated properly, the treatment is only a couple of weeks.
- The treated kitten needs to be isolated, such as a spare bathroom, guest bedroom or finished basement, just like someone would do with other foster kittens.
- We provide all the education and treatment supplies, and the waived adoption fee includes everything that comes with a standard adoption, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and a microchip.
