REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Leroy is a 11 month old Hound Mix awaiting a forever home at the Delaware Humane Association.
Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley says Leroy likes meeting new people. He's been to a few events with DHA, including the Run for Paws 5K in Dewey Beach and a "Yappy Hour" at Dewey Beer Company.
"He still does have plenty of puppy energy, but he can settle down too," McKinley says. "One thing to note is that you have to be ready to share your couch because he will get up right next to you and want to be close all at all times."
DHA says puppies require training, extra walks and attention. McKinley says it will take some time and patience to help Leroy acclimate to his new home.
The NBC and Telemundo Clear the Shelters Adoption Campaign continues through the end of August. DHA has an adoption special on the 27th. All pet adoption fees will be fifty percent off.
Click here to adopt Leroy or another pet at DHA.