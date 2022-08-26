GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sammy is a 3-year-old snuggly dog at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus.
Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas says Sammy plays in gentle playgroups at BVSPCA and is a volunteer favorite. He loves to watch birds and squirrels.
BVSPCA's Clear the Shelters event is Saturday, August 27th at all locations.
"We're telling everyone to bring everyone in the family, as well bring your dogs, also some water and some sunscreen because we think there's definitely going to be a long line," Thomas says.
Click here to adopt.