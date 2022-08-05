REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Sissy has been at the Delaware Humane Association long enough to have her adoption fee reduced.
Sissy is almost five years old and loves the people and pets that she meet, including a cat at DHA named Frappuccino. The two love to stair at each other through the glass.
"She did live with that other dog and so I think with the with the right match, she could go into a home with another dog as well," says DHA Rehoboth Director Leigh Dempsey. "She's a very low-energy dog, goes on very quiet, short walks. She'll you play with toys and things like that, but otherwise she just really enjoys being with people and relaxing and snoozing throughout the day."
Proceeds from the 14th Annual Run for the Paws benefit DHA on Saturday, August 6th. Click here for event details and how to sign up.
DHA is participating in the NBC and Telemundo Clear the Shelters adoption campaign. Some pets like Sissy will have adoption fees reduced throughout the month. All pets will be 50 percent off on August 26th.
Click here to adopt.