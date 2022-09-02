LEWES, Del. - McGruff the Crime Dog is an officer with the Lewes Police Department.
"We brought McGruff back from the 1980s," says Chief Tom Spell. "We reached way back, we thought bringing him back would be a good move for the community. We wanted him to be noticeable and obviously he is and he's been at several community events in the past several months and seems to really work out nicely."
McGruff is sponsored by the Lewes Police Foundation. Chief Spell says the foundation started about three or four years ago with some community members that wanted to help assist the Lewes Police Department in its efforts to enhance training and community related activities.
The Lewes Police Foundation is part of the Greater Lewes foundation and takes donations to helps support the Lewes Police Department's activities.