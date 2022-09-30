Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.