REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Athane is a nine-month-old Hound mix. She's been with Humane Animal Partners for about two months.
Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley says Athane is super and friendly to both dogs and people. She knows how to sit and is working on other commands.
"Obviously with the Hound, she likes to sniff her way through the neighborhood, but she doesn't paw. "She's just really a joy and and she would do great with another dog in the home."
Humane Animal Partners is holding a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 12 pm. Click here for more information.
Tickets are on sale the organization's Designer Bag Bingo event October 19th. This fundraiser at the Rehoboth Convention Center raises money for HAP and the pets it cares for.