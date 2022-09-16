REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Cody is a three-month-old shepherd mix puppy at Humane Animal Partners (HAP). That's the new name for the recently merged organizations Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA.
It's anybody's guess right now as to how big he's gonna get," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley. "He is just a lovable puppy with all that normal puppy behavior, who loves to chew on things and chase toys and has done really well on this adventure and meeting new people. He's even been to an event that we've had recently and done really well there as well."
HAP is holding an adoption event to celebrate it's new name. All adult dogs are $99 and adult cats are $66.
"There will be prizes and giveaways, not just with our new swag Humane Animal Partners swag, but also tickets and things to upcoming events that we have in both October and November," McKinley says.
HAP's new website is coming soon. The adoption questionnaire is still on the original website. Click here to adopt.