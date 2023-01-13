REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kaia is a 7-month-old puppy at Humane Animal Partners. She previously came from an overcrowded shelter in the south. According to HAP, Kaia is a Boxer-Retriever mix.
"She's a little nervous at first, but as you can see, it only takes a couple of minutes for her to warm up and get comfortable and you'll see full puppy mode on display," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley.
McKinley says Kaia knows how to sit and walks great on a leash. She's quiet, but adventurous, and gets along well with other dogs. According to HAP, Kaia is definitely a family dog.
HAP is hiring for two part-time animal caretakers. McKinley says animal lovers who fill typically fill these roles are the backbone of the organization, making sure the dogs and the cats are well cared for, clean, and loved
Click here to apply to become an animal caretaker at HAP.
Click here to adopt Kaia or another pet.