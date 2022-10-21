REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kernel arrived at Humane Animal Partners (HAP) about a month ago from an overcrowded shelter in Louisiana. The organization says the loveable lab was named for his high level of energy because he likes to pop up into the air like popcorn.
"He loves going on walks, he's made some friends, and we think he'd make a great family pet in addition to an active home that's ready to take on a big dog like Kernel," says Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center Director Leigh McKinley.
Kernel is very treat-motivated and already knows how to sit.
Humane Animal Partners has an online silent auction coming up in November. People can bid on holiday gifts, which helps fund the organization's lifesaving mission.
Save 'Em By the Sea takes place mid-November. It's Casino Night in the Baywood Greens ballroom. McKinley says it's going to be a night of casino games, drinks, food, dancing, entertainment, silent auctions and raffle baskets.
Click here to adopt.