REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rocky at Humane Animal Partners is a year and a half old, very energetic Shepherd-Boxer mix.
"He was an owner surrender for having too much energy," says Adoption Counselor Kim Doucette. "He lived in an apartment, which probably isn't conducive to this kind of dog unless you can take him out for regular walks, so he is going to need an owner that is an active owner."
Doucette says HAP will help match owners with pets based on their lifestyles. Regardless, she says dogs usually need a little time to adjust to their new home.
Humane Animal Partners is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo event on October 19th at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. This fundraiser is set to benefit pets like Rocky. Admission is $30. Doucette says there will be about 18 bags and a raffle.
Click here to adopt a pet like Rocky.