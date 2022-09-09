GEORGETOWN, Del. - Mimosa is a two-month-old puppy who was born in the Brandywine Valley SPCA's care. He was in a foster for a little over a month before getting ready for adoption.
BVSPCA says Mimosa was a Puppy Bowl candidate.
"Although he was not chosen, he is sure to bring so much happiness to his future family," says Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui. "He is a calm, polite pup who just wants to be held all day long.
Franqui also says Mimosa is young enough that he could adapt in a home with dogs or cats.
BVSPCA's "Pawfect Pet Photo Contest" runs through Tuesday, September 13th. People can enter their pets and/or vote on their favorite pet photos. The top 13 will be featured in the organization's 2023 calendar. Votes are donations that support the shelters and the shelter pets.
