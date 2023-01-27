REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Paddy came to the Humane Animal Partners as a stray in New Castle. He's two-years-old and waiting for a forever home.
"He is a very lovable cat, very friendly, always the first to greet you when you walk into the cat room, and he is desperate to find a home," says Adoption Counslor Kim Doucette.
According to Doucette, when she was doing another cat adoption, Paddy hopped into the carrier thinking it was his turn to go home. She says he's been with HAP for about six months and just really wants a home.
Paddy is on a special diet because he gets crystals that form in his urine. Doucette says this is very common in male cats and can cause urinary blockage. She says it can even be deadly.
"He is on a prescription diet," Doucette says. "Unfortunately, the food is a little costly, so that has turned some people off, but I mean you can't put a price on the love that he can provide."
Paddy's adoption fee is $80. Click here for the adoption process.