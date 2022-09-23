GEORGETOWN, Del. - Priest is a two-year-old mixed breed dog at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus.
BVSPCA says Priest is super playful, has a very sweet demeanor and has made tons of doggie friends at the shelter.
Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas says Priest is full of both a lot of energy and snuggles. She says he would do well in a home with other pet siblings. Bring any potential siblings to the shelter to meet Priest before adoption.
BVSPCA has a "Puppy Palace" at the Firefly Music Festival with adoptable pets present.
The annual Bark on the Boards event returns to Rehoboth Beach on October 15th. A dog dock diving competition will be set up by the Bandstand for people to bring their pets to leap into a big pool. Organizers say there will be a pet psychic, pet costume contest, yoga with puppies and more. Proceeds support BVSPCA and the pets.
