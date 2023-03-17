GEORGETOWN, Del. - The pot of gold one shelter pup is looking for this St. Patrick's Day Weekend is a forever home.
Chocolate from the Brandywine Valley SPCA lives up to his name with a sweet personality. He also really likes treats and is full of kisses and energy.
"We have a really neat agility course at our shelter and he can do just about all of it," says Behavior Enrichment Coordinator Gracie Thomas. "He's going to fit into that active family and also is a cuddle bug at the same time.
Chocolate is around a year old and qualifies for BVSPCA's "Get Lucky" adoption promotion. Dogs at least a year old and that weigh at least 40 pounds are $17 to adopt through Sunday, March 19.
