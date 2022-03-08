Rehoboth Beach, Del. - Tanger Outlets is celebrating International Women's Day by highlighting some of their own female leaders and women-owned brands.
"You walk with your chin a little higher and you do have a lot more confidence when you feel good about what you're wearing," said Tanger Marketing Director, Trisha Kashner. That feeling is one they aim to give women who shop there.
For Tanger, every day is International Women's Day. Kashner says they empower women through affordable clothing.
The company itself is largely female-led at the regional and corporate level. Women hold the positions of General Manager, Regional Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Regional Marketing Director. That's a position Kashner says has empowered her.
"I have been able to, you know, change up my wardrobe a little bit, add some more things to it, and it’s a lot more of a reflection of who I am," Kashner said.
Tanger is also highlighting some of the female-led brands in their centers. One of those is BLUvintage Boutique, locally-owned and brand new to the outlets.
BLUvintage opened its doors last month, with an official grand opening to come this Sunday. Founder, Theresa Owens, runs the operation as a one-woman show. She, too, says her goal is to build women's confidence.
"They open up and tell me the things that bother them, or their body, or their insecurities, or their mindset..." Owens said. "And COVID has been such an issue the past two years, so my job has been on the forefront to help them dress and style and give them the confidence."
She says playing that role repays her tenfold.
"As a female, I have good days and bad days, and I have body-conscious situations, as well," Owens said. "So, I try my best to shop for my customers and for myself. It builds my confidence that I can build another woman’s confidence."
Owens says she started BLUvintage to fill a gap and provide clothes women often say aren't available, empowering all women by carrying a wide range of sizes, from extra small to 3x.
Kashner and Owens both shared advice for aspiring female leaders and entrepreneurs.
"You can do anything you want, as long as you put your mind to it and you let it happen," Kashner shared.
"It’s not just hoping. You have to get up and go out," Owens said.
Other local, women-owned brands to support at Tanger include the following:
Sunglass Outlet
The Country Store
Rehoboth Beach Phone Repair
The Sip Bar
Pamper Me Pink