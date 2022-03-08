DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva and Food Bank of Delaware have teamed up to save and feed those in need. People interested in helping the new "Save One, Feed One" campaign have until the end of March to join the cause.
"We know that during this time that we've experienced such a dramatic increase in the need for food in our communities that the Blood Bank of Delmarva has seen such a critical shortage of blood," says Food Bank of Delaware Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson.
Throughout the month the Blood Bank of Delmarva is donating $1 to the Food Bank of Delaware on behalf of every blood donor who registers to make a donation in their honor.
"The Food Bank of Delaware precedes us in our mission," says Blood Bank of Delmarva Communications Specialist Tony Prado. "You can't have healthy donors unless they're well-fed and we always tell people to eat and drink well before they're donating blood, so the food bank makes sure that part is covered when they make sure that no Delawarean goes hungry."
Robinson says the food bank is still struggling to tackle food insecurities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over 114,000 Delawareans are experiencing food insecurity," Robinson says. "That's about 1 in 9 of our state residents. Many of them are children."
Prado says the blood bank's goal is 350 blood donations a day, which could translate into $350 a day to give to the food bank.
"If you donate blood you can save 3 lives and just $1 donation can buy 3 meals at the Food Bank of Delaware," Prado says.
According to the nonprofits, financial donations are essential to pay for transporting and storing food. Encouraging people to donate to one cause raises awareness for another.
"This is of course a unique partnership that pays dividends to both of our organizations," Robinson says.
Blood donations will be pumped into the effort to fight food insecurity until March 31st.
Prado says in order for $1 to be donated to the food bank, blood donors need to indicate their intent when registering to give blood.
Click here to make an appointment to give blood in honor of the campaign.