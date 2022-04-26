SELBYVILLE, Del. - All aboard down Route 113 to the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club, where model trains scaled to N, HO, S, O, G-gauges will take the community back in time.
"A 12-inch train would be about a 40-foot train in real life," says Bill Ziegler.
Designed by 5 different groups, each layout has a different design to bring a different time in history to life from the pre-World War II era to the present day.
The club started in 2003. It's gone through a number of iterations, overcome obstacles, like when the Georgetown location burned down in 2011, but sill the group remains on track and even takes trips to display its intricate work.
The traveling layout has 18 sections with a total of 36 buttons that people can push to watch history in action. Ziegler built one of the sections, next set to be displayed on May 7th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Spring Fling Train and Toy Show at the Roxana Fire House.
"It has kind of a circus amusement park theme and the one I did, there's a parachute jump that you push the button and the parachute goes up and down and there's a helicopter ride where the helicopter flies around the layout," Ziegler says.
Admission is $6 or free for kids 10 and under. Ziegler says there will be door prizes, food and raffles to enter. Money from admissions and table rentals for dealers goes to the show's expenses and then the club uses the rest to fuel its upkeep and education.
"The purpose if for people who buy and sell trains to get together and we have a whole main room at the fire hall with tables with trains to sell and with all gauges," Ziegler says.
Throughout the year you can find the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club in Sussex County parades or libraries, where local schools come to visit.
"One of the fun things with the kids is that we have push buttons on the edge and they all operate something on the layout," Ziegler says.
A workshop at the Selbyville Library is helping kids design train board layouts.
"They're building a whole layout and then we'll use it to display when we go to different places and also we'll probably put it on display here," Ziegler says.
You don’t have to have model trains or know about them to be in the club. Ziegler says you can visit the store before the show on May 7th to get a feel for the hobby. It's open Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Admission is free, but the club is always thankful for cash donations and items such as model railroad trains, layouts and memorabilia.