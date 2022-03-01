DELAWARE - The annual Do More 24 Delaware fundraiser kicks off Thursday, March 3rd at 6 p.m. and runs until March 4th at 6 p.m. About 600 nonprofits statewide are participating and hoping to raise thousands of dollars in 24 hours.
Pathways to Success raised $8,000 in 2021 to make dorm baskets full of school and hygiene supplies for its graduating seniors from Cape, Milford, Seaford and Sussex Tech High Schools. The organization's goal is $5,000 higher this year in hopes of also raising money to give professional attire and gas gift cards to the high school seniors who are going right into the workforce.
"That first year after you graduate is so transitional no matter what you're doing," says Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilmour. "Leaving high school is a big deal, so we want to support them as much as we can so that they can be successful."
The Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach is an emergency relief organization, raising money for its food rescue, baby pantry and job center. Executive Director Jo Allegro-Smith says the fundraiser also raises awareness for local nonprofits.
"We're a volunteer-driven organization, so that could be another benefit to us is that people might say hey I really like what the Community Resource Center is doing, I'm going to volunteer to help," Allegro-Smith says.
Do More 24 will raise money for Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding in Milton to improve the environment for the riders and their four legged therapists. SDTR's mission is to offer equine assisted activities to those with special needs.
"We're going to be putting in new exhaust fans as well as additional windows improve the air flow in the arena," says Program Director Kelly Boyer. "The funds are also going to help feed our herd to keep them healthy and strong."
Several events coincide with the day of giving. A 24-hour live stream will feature guests from participating nonprofits as well as other "Delebrities." SDTR says Boyer will make an appearance Thursday at 8:15 p.m.
Leading up to the event, you can "Dine More 24" at Delaware restaurants. 10 percent of sales go towards Do More 24 Delaware and its prizes and incentives during the fundraiser. A virtual benefit concert Friday night will be available to anyone who donates $50 or more during the day of giving.