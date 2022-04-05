MILTON, Del. - Kentucky Derby 148 is on May 7th, 2022, but if you can't make it to Louisville for the annual horse race, there might be another option on Delmarva. Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding is hosting its first annual Kentucky Derby Day Watch Party.
The nonprofit teaches children and a adults with a variety of disabilities how to ride horses. As the horses in the derby race for the finish line, SDTR will race towards a fundraising goal that all of the people and animals involved in the nonprofit can be thankful for.
"There will be oversized screens for everyone to watch the Derby on and to top it all off you're going to have the crazy pants and crazy hats contest," says SDTR Community Relations Associate Tim Ferry.
Ferry says the watch party will raise awareness for the program and money for a growing herd with a variety of needs.
"Different feeds, different hays, different medicines, things in their stalls that they may need, vet costs and things like that," Ferry says.
Even Gadget the cat will play a part in a parade of animals.
"They're going to be wearing the silks that the horses are going to be wearing in the Kentucky Derby, so from there people can pick and choose and there's going to be an auction as to who you think that winning horse is going to be," Ferry says.
The fundraiser's goal is to re-create the Kentucky Derby experience in Milton. Guests can watch the parade of animals at SDTR and the Kentucky Derby on the big screen while drinking the event's signature mint juleps.
Ferry says if you can't make the Derby Day, stop by another day to see SDTR's mission first-hoof.
"For people having the opportunity to see what we do, the type of work that we do, the work that the volunteers do here on a daily basis," Ferry says.
Ferry is encouraging everyone who attends the Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser to wear crazy hats and pants. He says there are volunteer and sponsorship opportunities to help hold this first-ever event. Click here to contact him or SDTR to sign up.