LEWES, Del. - Lewes in Bloom planted the seed to the now annual Lewes May Day Event in response to the pandemic. It was a socially distant, COVID friendly activity to signify that life would go on after hardships like the pandemic. The second annual event aims to get more people to make floral may baskets in a celebration of life the whole community can be thankful for.
"It's all embodied in that one May Day when everyone comes together," says the organization's Maureen Ciano.
Lewes in Bloom is 20 years old with 380 volunteers that flourish the city and tend to its gardens.
"We have greenery from a tree and we try to coordinate it," says Member and Volunteer Barbara Roecker. "This one has a flat back, which is real nice for hanging it on a door."
The nonprofit is inviting the community to join the beautification effort by hanging May baskets on their door knobs or placing them on their front porches.
"I would like to see plants that bloom again, it's cost saving, using perennials and some annuals for stronger pops of color," says Diane Rogers.
A judging committee will drive around to pick their favorites on May 1st, or May Day.
"We're having ribbon awards for first and second prizes and for the most original baskets and we're also having, children under 14 will get a ribbon if they enter a basket," says Lewes Board of Advisors Bonnie Mahr.
Contestants in city limits have until April 25th to enter in one of two categories for homes or merchants, but that's plenty of time even for those who don't have a green thumb. The baskets can either be made with potting soil or florist foam. One thing that's important for the competition is that you have to use fresh flowers for the basket in order to be qualified.
Maureen Ciano rose to the occasion as a judge the first year.
"It certainly was something that we could do during the pandemic that could celebrate life and looking at flowers and looking at plants," Ciano says. "That revives everyone I think."
Rogers says she'll be planting her basket after the event.
"You're going to pick a dominant flower as the main focal point and the others are supporting characters," Rogers says.
Lewes in Bloom will hold its annual tulip dig on April 29th at 8 a.m. That's when the community can dig up the tulips in city gardens and plant them in their own gardens to bloom next year.
Click here if you have a house or business in city limits and want to enter the May Day basket competition.