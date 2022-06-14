LEWES, Del. - A Thankful Tuesday for a Thankful Thursday, Revelation Craft Brewing is raising money for Mason's Mobility Mission at its weekly beer garden fundraiser on June 16th, 2022.
Mason's Mobility Mission raises money for adaptive recreational equipment that isn't typically covered by insurance and rents it out for free to families in need of the access.
"I have a son, Mason, who has severe special needs, " says Founder and Director Sara Carter. "He has a really rare genetic disorder."
Carter says the community rallied behind her family to purchase adaptive equipment for Mason to go to the beach and on family bike rides. That inspired the idea to keep raising money for more equipment for other families to use too.
"The City of Lewes didn't have beach access chairs and so people would have to either carry someone on the beach if they were able to do that, but basically they were not able to access the beach," Carter says.
Mason's Mobility Mission the nonprofit started in late 2019 with one beach access chair at first. The nonprofit raises money for the equipment and Quest Adventures rents it out for free.
"You can get it at Roosevelt Inlet, people have picked it up and have taken it on the drive on beach," Carter says.
Families can even have equipment like the floatable Mobi Chair delivered so that everyone can go for a swim. The nonprofit also raised money for Lewes Cycle Sports to rent a bike trailer to people at no cost and it worked with the city to purchase a beach access mat.
Adaptive equipment can cost $1,000 to $10,000 depending on shipping and add on pieces that support specific needs. For example, Carter says the Wike Bike Trailer was $900 for just the base, but adding equipment like rain covers and a head rest raised the final total to $1200.
Mason is now 13 and his family continues to advocate to mobilize more opportunities
"We want to change that conversation and be part of the beginning of the conversation when you're planning things like playgrounds or any sort of recreational space," Carter says. "Maybe you just had surgery, it shouldn't mean you can't enjoy the outdoors."
You can support Mason's Mobility Mission by attending the Revelation Beer Garden Thankful Thursday fundraiser in Milton from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 16th. Organizers say there will be TeamM3 gear for sale, raffles and a live auction that includes a chance to win a beach bonfire donated by Quest Adventures.
Click here to donate directly to the nonprofit.