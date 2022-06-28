MILTON, Del. - Revelation Craft Brewing at Hudson Fields has raised thousands of dollars for more than 40 nonprofits in the last two years, many of which have been through its Thankful Thursdays fundraising series.
"It's a really, really good feeling because they all put those funds to use in a very, very good positive way," says Revelation Sales and Marketing Manager Kyle Shaffer.
With the venue, live music, food trucks and of course beer on tap, there is more to be thankful for on Thursdays. Nonprofits just have to bring the crowd.
"Do email campaigns, they can actually do silent auctions, they can do raffles, 50/50, live auction," Shaffer says. "They can set up tables with information about their nonprofit. It's a good way for them to let the public know what their nonprofit is all about."
The Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County says over the past couple of years they've been able to raise several thousand dollars at Thankful Thursdays, which they've put towards paying for instructors at their exercise classes, as well as paying for the instructor training.
Chair Patricia Slygh says the group also brings in pharmaceutical companies and health professionals to help its members.
"You can have five people standing in front of you that have Parkinson's and every one of them presents different symptoms and manages their Parkinson's differently," Slygh says. "There's no definitive test for it."
It's causes like this that keep musicians like Scott DiNolfi coming back to Revelation's Thankful Thursdays.
"Just blessed to do what I do, so I'm happy to donate my time," DiNolfi says. "Just makes you feel a little more connected to the community."
The Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County Thankful Thursdays event is from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 21st, 2022.
Shaffer says these events are weather permitting. Email her for volunteer opportunities at: kyle@revbeer.com