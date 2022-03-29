SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is still half a year away, but the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach is already on par to raise thousands of dollars for the cause. The new annual Tanger Pink Golf Classic aims to build the best for Beebe and Sussex County, giving the community more healthcare funding to be thankful for.
Tanger as a whole has donated more than $18 million to breast cancer research nationally since 1984. Shoppers can buy Tanger Pink cards every year to donate money to breast cancer causes and receive discounts at stores. Now a growing partnership with the Beebe Medical Foundation is extending that effort through golf.
"We designed the Tanger Pink Golf Classic," says Tanger Outlets Director of Operations Joey Venezia.
The inaugural tournament at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club raised $46,000 for Beebe Healthcare's breast cancer program.
"It enables us to buy new equipment, recruit and retain world class surgeons to the area," says Beebe Medical Foundation Executive Director of Development Kay Young.
Young says Venezia came to the Beebe Medical Foundation team looking to take a bigger swing against breast cancer.
"We're not just this place where you go to get a pair of shoes or nice shirt for the weekend," Venezia says. "We're really trying to make sure that we are out here for our community."
Young says a comprehensive breast care program for Sussex County will follow the timeline of the new specialty surgical hospital that's set to open in mid-May.
"Once the current walk in clinic that's on the Rehoboth Campus in the Bookhammer building, that's going to be moving to the Specialty Surgical Hospital, and then the new center for breast health will be at that new location on the Rehoboth Campus," Young says.
"We're going to continue it every year and we have a goal next year, between the two years now, to have over $100,000 in donations," Venezia says.
Venezia says the hope is to announce signup and sponsor details late spring or summer for the next annual Tanger Pink Golf Classic