During the era of the 13 colonies, Lewes served as the seat for Sussex County. The southern portion of land in the county was a source of a dispute between Pennsylvania and Maryland. When it was resolved in 1775, those in Southern Sussex who had aligned themselves with Maryland found the trip to Lewes as long and challenging due to distance and lack of roads.
In the later years of the 18th century, hundreds of people signed petitions asking that the county seat be moved to a more central location. On January 29, 1791 the Delaware General Assembly approved a relocation. Along with ten commissioners, the President of the Delaware State Senate George Mitchell coordinated the purchase of 76 acres of land. It started the planning of Georgetown as the seat. The town is named after Mitchell.
It was also in 1791 that the first Return Day took place. During that period of time, the only way to vote in an election was to travel to the county seat. In order to learn of the election results, a trip two days later back, or return, to the seat was required. The marker recognizing the relocation can be found where Bedford and Market Streets intersect the Circle.