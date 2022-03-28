From 1896 to 1951, 150 vessels were built at the Vinyard Ship Building Company in Milford. The city had a long history of producing vessels for the sea, Vinyard was the first to manufacture vessels with a motor. Early contracts involved submarine chasers for the U.S. Navy and patrol boats for the U.S. Coast Guard. In 1927, the company added world class yachts to its capabilities.
The final new vessel at Vinyard was built in 1951. The Ship Building Company closed in 1973 when the son of the founder Wilson Vinyard died. In the existing building, classic yachts are housed that are still operational and travel via the waterways to boating festivals.