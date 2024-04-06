Monday: The Milton Town Council unanimously approved the plans for phase one of the Granary Housing Development. The ambitious project aims to construct approximately twelve hundred new homes over the next twenty to twenty-five years. The development will be situated off Sandhill Road.
Tuesday: In an exclusive report by CoastTV it was revealed that plans for a new Mararitaville Hotel and Resort in Ocean City will not move forward. The attorney representing the developer of the proposed resort cited the sheer size of the project as a primary reason for its cancellation. Instead, plans are underway for a smaller hotel, albeit without the Margaritaville branding.
Wednesday: A tornado warning was issued on Delmarva Thursday. CoastTV's Chief Meteorologist, Paul Williams, provided live coverage following the storm's path diligently on air, radio, and online until the region was declared safe.
Thursday: A business owner in Ocean City has been turning bacon grease into soap bars for about two years. Sam Delauter, owner of Sunrise, was inspired by his grandparents' frugal practices during the Great Depression. Delauter plans to sell around 3000 bars of his bacon soap this summer.
Friday: Following the failed referendum on March 26th, Cape Henlopen School District officials have scheduled a new meeting for next week. The agenda includes discussing a possible referendum in May. At this point it is still unclear how this new proposal will differ from the one that was shot down in March.