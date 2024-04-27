From a water rescue after a car crash to controversy over a city manager's pay package a lot happened this week on Delmarva here is your Week In Review.
Monday: The Ocean City seasonal police program, slated to sunset after this season, has prompted concerns about future staffing levels. To address this, the agency plans to add 10 new full-time officers for the summer of 2025, necessitating the start of candidate recruitment efforts.
Tuesday: In an incident on Tuesday, a Millsboro man lost control of his vehicle, crashing into Cedar Creek. Fortunately, the driver is expected to recover. Memorial Volunteer Fire Chief Kent Glasco noted that the low tide at the time facilitated rescue operations, enabling crews to access the water and pull the victim from the submerged car.
Wednesday: Controversy stirred in Rehoboth Beach following the announcement of incoming city manager, Taylour Tedder's compensation package. Tedder, set to assume the role in May, will receive a yearly salary of $250,000, along with $50,000 for moving expenses and a $750,000 forgivable housing loan, sparking debate among residents.
Thursday: Lewes, the only town along Sussex County's coast yet to make decisions regarding recreational marijuana, hosted State Marijuana Commissioner Robert Coupe on Thursday. Coupe delivered a presentation outlining the current legal landscape and implications of legalized cannabis in Delaware.
Friday: As visitors flock to the nation's summer capital, the Rossi Group has requested the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) conduct a study of all traffic lights and pedestrian crossing intervals in Rehoboth Beach. Among their proposals is extending pedestrian crossing intervals by three seconds to enhance pedestrian safety before turning cars receive the green light.