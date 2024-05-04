From construction delays to transportation updates, and a scary spike in overdoses here on Delmarva, a lot has happened in the past week, here is your Week In Review.
Monday: Rehoboth Beach officials revealed that the construction of the new beach patrol building is facing delays. According to city authorities, the project has encountered difficulties with the installation of large wooden piles required to support the structure.
Tuesday: The Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) is making progress on the overpass project set to carry Route One over Route Sixteen. As of Tuesday, the project remains on schedule for completion in 2025.
Wednesday: Delaware state agencies and health officials raised concerns over a significant surge in overdoses within Sussex County. Reports indicate a new blend of drugs that appears to be more resistant to Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. In the past week alone, 83 overdoses and multiple deaths have been recorded.
Thursday: Drivers in Sussex County are raising alarms over safety concerns at the intersection of Route 1 and Cave Neck Road. DELDOT has proposed building an overpass at the intersection, but construction is not slated to begin until the spring of 2026. Several serious accidents have occurred at this junction, prompting calls for immediate action.
Friday: Paid parking season is underway in Lewes but along with that some residents are encountering difficulties with payment methods. Drivers have the option to pay at meters or through the ParkMobile app; however, confusion persists, leading to delays and in some cases tickets. Officials remind the public that assistance is available via the phone number provided on the meters.