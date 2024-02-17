DELAWARE— It was a busy week along the coast, for those stories you may have missed here is your week in review.
Monday: A dispute erupted between the city of Milford and property owner Annette Billings over the potential use of eminent domain to acquire land for a bike path. The city wants to purchase eight acres of land from Billings on Cedar Beach Road for the proposed project. However, the city's offering just $20,000, sparking pushback from Billings. Her fight has garnered significant support from the local community.
Tuesday: Police arrested Marc Brown, who had escaped capture by law enforcement multiple times over the better part of two weeks. CoastTV obtained video of the moment of his arrest where Brown was first hit by a police truck before being tackled to the ground. He now faces a slew of charges in addition to the eight outstanding felonies.
Wednesday: A fire in Ellendale burned down a barn and a the vehicles inside. Tractors, boats, and farming equipment were all destroyed. Luckily no one was actually injured.
Thursday: Ocean City's seasonal police officer program may be coming to an end. The program dates back to 1910, but has faced various challenges over the past few years including lack of interest.
Friday: We ended the week where we began the week. In a curious turn of events, a billboard appeared on Friday reading "Wanted: Milford City Council... Attempted Theft." The sign was in reference to the eminent domain battle of Annette Billings. The sign had most of the faces of the City Council on it showing that she has a lot of support in the Milford community.