DELMARVA -- Here are some of the top stories this week on Delmarva.
Monday: City Officials Collaborate with Rehoboth Beach Main Street on Dock Utilization
City officials engaged in discussions with representatives from Rehoboth Beach Main Street on Monday to explore ways to optimize the utilization of the city dock. Conversations revolved around strategies for promoting the dock's amenities and fostering collaboration with the community and neighboring towns. While no concrete plans were established, the dialogue set the stage for potential future initiatives.
Tuesday: Milford Open House Showcases Redevelopment Efforts
An open house held in Milford on Tuesday unveiled a host of transformations in the North Walnut Street and North Rehoboth Boulevard area. Notable enhancements include the addition of a shared use path along Rehoboth Boulevard and the installation of a crosswalk outside Milford High School. However, these changes are contingent upon the completion of an ongoing study into the area's redevelopment.
Wednesday: DelDOT Provides Update on Millsboro Bypass Project
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials delivered an update on the progress of the Millsboro Bypass project on Wednesday. They announced that the project's first road closure is imminent in the coming weeks and expressed optimism that the project could conclude ahead of schedule, potentially finishing as early as May of next year.
Thursday: Dewey Beach Makes Strides in Removing 5G Poles from Dunes
In a significant development, Dewey Beach reported progress in its longstanding endeavor to remove 5G poles from the dunes. The town disclosed that funds have been allocated by the state for the relocation of the poles, with relocation expected to commence within the next few months.
Friday: Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Announces Senate Bid
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Friday. Hogan's announcement came just hours before the state's filing deadline, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape.