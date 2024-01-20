Here's a look at the week's top stories:
Monday: First Snow Day on Delmarva
Monday the weather turned stormy and cold. The front end of a week of wicked frigid deliveries from Mother Nature, impacting a lot on the Coast.
Tuesday: Medical Marijuana Bill
Tuesday we took a look at House Bill 285. It hasn't been voted on yet but if it passes it would make it easier to get a medical marijuana card. Right now you need a debilitating medical condition. Under the new bill, doctors could prescribe the drug and anyone 65 and older could decide for themselves.
Wednesday: Student Brings Gun to Cape Henlopen H.S.
On Wednesday a gun was found in a student's backpack. Delaware State Police troopers say the gun was loaded. The 17-year-old student was arrested.
Thursday: Georgetown leans away from allowing pot
Georgetown's Planning Commission is likely to oppose an ordinance that would allow the business of bud in town limits. Previously, it appeared Georgetown would be one of the few Sussex County towns that planned to permit the drug in town limits.
Friday: Lots of snow on Delmarva
Snow barreled back onto Delmarva. Almost all schools were closed due to the snow, though some parts of the peninsula only got a dusting.