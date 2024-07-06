Every week along the coast seems to be a busy week, with Independence Day it was even more jam-packed than usual. For all the stories you may have missed, here is your Week In Review.
Monday: Exciting News for Boaters on the Indian River
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources has set up all the necessary equipment to begin a massive dredging project. Once completed, DNREC says that the Indian River will have more navigable waterways, greatly benefiting the boating community.
Tuesday: Touching Tribute to Fallen Officer Corporal Glenn Hilliard
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization, has paid off the mortgage on the family home of fallen officer Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Hilliard is survived by his wife and three children, who now have one less burden to bear thanks to this generous act.
Wednesday: Hometown Author's Book Gains National Acclaim
Local author Ethan Joella’s newest book, "The Same Bright Stars," is gaining national acclaim. The novel, set in a family-owned restaurant in Rehoboth Beach that is contemplating a sale, resonates with readers across the country.
Thursday: America Celebrates Independence Day
America celebrated its Independence Day, including thousands of people along the coast. Boats sailed down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal as part of the Independence Day Boat Parade tradition. The night sky was lit up with fireworks at sights up and down the coast in both Delaware and Maryland.
Friday: The Aftermath of Celebration
The darker side of Independence Day celebrations showed up on Friday. Lots of trash was left along the beaches of Delmarva. Kayaks, piles of beach chairs, abandoned tents, and even leftover fireworks were found scattered on the beach after the Fourth of July festivities. This serves as a reminder that while everyone should enjoy the holiday cheer, it is crucial to clean up after themselves.