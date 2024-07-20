Every week feels like a busy week during the summer season here along the coast. That makes it easy to miss a story or two along the way. For everything that may have slipped by you, here is your Week In Review.
Controversy in Milford Over Free Speech Policy Proposal
Monday: The Milford Board of Education's meeting on Monday sparked controversy over a proposed policy that critics argue would have infringed on the free speech of students and teachers. The goal of the policy is to keep offensive, hostile, or intimidating language out of classrooms. However, the ACLU of Delaware and most attendees at the meeting felt it was an overreach. Ultimately, the policy was tabled indefinitely.
Fiery Car Accident Claims Lives of Two Teens
Tuesday: A tragic car accident on Gills Neck Road claimed the lives of two teenager boys. The victims, identified as 16-year-old Ryan Andrew and 15-year-old Elijah Ghabour, were both students at Cape Henlopen High School and members of the school's lacrosse program.
New Townhouse Development Proposed in Lewes
Wednesday: Developers have proposed a new townhouse development named Overfall Preserve. The plan includes 90 townhomes aimed at entry-level and market-rate homeowners.
Delaware State Fair Kicks Off in Harrington
Thursday: The Delaware State Fair is now underway, the annual 10-day event features numerous vendors, animals, and rides. A comprehensive guide to the fair is available here.
Financial Struggles for Georgetown's Pallet Village
Friday: The Pallet Village in Georgetown, which provides housing for the homeless, is facing financial difficulties. Organizers stated that private funding is being stretched thin, forcing the village to make adjustments to save money.